Watershed Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Watershed Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,493 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,370,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,618,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,697,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9%

SPDW stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.