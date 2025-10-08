Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Position Reduced by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

