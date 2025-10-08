Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires 262 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,447 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 86,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, 111 Capital grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 16,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

GM opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $8,185,999.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 131,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,877,884.32. This trade represents a 50.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $408,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $527,380.35. This represents a 43.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock worth $122,377,213 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

