iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,563 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.