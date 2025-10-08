NBT Bank N A NY Sells 16,600 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.1%

BMY opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

