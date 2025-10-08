Abel Hall LLC Acquires Shares of 6,336 United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.16.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

