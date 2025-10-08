Somerville Kurt F Sells 70 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Somerville Kurt F lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Intuit were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,613,000 after purchasing an additional 375,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $657.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $695.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $692.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,890,685.82. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,800. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

