Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2563 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

