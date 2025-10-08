Abel Hall LLC Sells 795 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Abel Hall LLC lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $86.57.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

