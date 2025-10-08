Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Decreases Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 407.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.22.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $251.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.62. The stock has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.