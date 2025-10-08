Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,104,000 after acquiring an additional 288,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,078,000 after acquiring an additional 178,169 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,024,000 after acquiring an additional 185,476 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,412,000 after acquiring an additional 860,899 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,178,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,631,000 after acquiring an additional 198,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE JCI opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $112.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

