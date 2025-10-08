Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 21.3% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.53.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE CAT opened at $486.86 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $505.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.39 and a 200-day moving average of $380.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $228.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

