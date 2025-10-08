Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

