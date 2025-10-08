TI Trust Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

TI Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.4% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 41.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.3% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 29th. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.53.

NYSE CAT opened at $486.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $505.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total value of $7,941,849.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 465,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,289,088.35. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

