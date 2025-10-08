LifeSteps Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 133,621 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,027 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

IWF stock opened at $470.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $473.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.09. The stock has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

