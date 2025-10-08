Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 836 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66,259.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 70,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

