WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $482.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.11 and a 200 day moving average of $425.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $486.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

