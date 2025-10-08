Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG is Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Arcataur Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $217.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $218.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.