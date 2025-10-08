Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,576,478 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378,444 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $123,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 7,264,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Ford Motor Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of F opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

