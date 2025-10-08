Somnio Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 91,574 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Somnio Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 91,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,907,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 162,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.40 and a twelve month high of $98.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

