Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Hershey makes up 1.5% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 129.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $3,742,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $37,563,056. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,206,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $194.38 on Wednesday. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.26.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 72.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $174.05.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

