Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $4.15 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up about 1.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,548,000 after purchasing an additional 576,468 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,385,000 after acquiring an additional 498,212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 516.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,311,000 after acquiring an additional 482,814 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,816,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,013,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,854,000 after acquiring an additional 209,847 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $129.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day moving average is $115.74.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

