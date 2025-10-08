Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8%

ADP stock opened at $292.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.62 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

