Canopy Partners LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Canopy Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $232.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

