Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $2.69 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $118.16 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average is $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.