Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 841 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 871,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 111,512 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 574,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after buying an additional 70,212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 43,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

