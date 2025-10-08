IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.1% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total transaction of $18,491,734.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,650,885.78. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $627.28 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $688.12. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $636.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

