SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $270.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.39. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

