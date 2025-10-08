Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Labcorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Labcorp Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $279.40 on Wednesday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.38 and a 12-month high of $289.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.13.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Saturday, September 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Labcorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,642.82. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,209.08. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $4,074,692 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.