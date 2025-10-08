Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.54.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other news, Director Gregg Winiarski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.65 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter L. Briger, Jr. purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,800,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and sold 119,650 shares worth $49,799,476. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strategy Stock Performance

Strategy stock opened at $328.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.17. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $178.00 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 3.83.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

