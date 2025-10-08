McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.08.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $750.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $704.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.37. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $486.77 and a one year high of $776.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

