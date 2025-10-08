Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $314.56 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

