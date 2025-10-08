DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 92,745 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 92,745 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 126,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,378,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,453,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,889,000 after buying an additional 75,109 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

