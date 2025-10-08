Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $189.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.04 and its 200 day moving average is $163.18.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.