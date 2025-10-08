DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 176,935 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 185.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,935 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

