iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,059,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 103,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 129.9% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 56,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $672.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $652.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $676.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.