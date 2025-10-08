Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.0%

Mosaic stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.83%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.