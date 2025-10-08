Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,276 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $53,031,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $32,284,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 434.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 859,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,440,000 after buying an additional 698,814 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,946.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 588,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.