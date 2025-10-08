JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

