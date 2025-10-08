REAP Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

REAP Financial Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.57. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

