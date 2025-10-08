Trust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,222 First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,222 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $114,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in First Solar by 16,857.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 759,033 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Solar by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,909,000 after acquiring an additional 592,444 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in First Solar by 22,107.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 512,556 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after acquiring an additional 510,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP raised its stake in First Solar by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,326,357.84. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $227.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.02 and its 200-day moving average is $169.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $235.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Hsbc Global Res raised First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Solar from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.06 price objective (up previously from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.52.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

