Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $6.43 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises approximately 1.2% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $714.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $420.49 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $757.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $710.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.44, a PEG ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total value of $7,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,043,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,626,774.48. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,280. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,932 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 price target (up previously from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

