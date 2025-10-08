Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period.

VT opened at $138.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $139.80.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

