Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 637.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KD. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Kyndryl Stock Down 2.3%

KD stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.