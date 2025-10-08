Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,564,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 818,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VV opened at $309.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.40 and a 52-week high of $310.98.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

