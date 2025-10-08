Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 104 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Aercap were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Aercap by 10,117.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Aercap in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aercap by 886.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 456,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 410,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aercap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Aercap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $123.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average is $112.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $126.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.72%.

Aercap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.