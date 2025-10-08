Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 806 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 3.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $635.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $510.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $492.25 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

