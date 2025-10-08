Cortland Associates Inc. MO Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $685,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $334.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.01. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $336.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

