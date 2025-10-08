Opulen Financial Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cvfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,294,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

