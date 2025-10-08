Lansing Street Advisors Has $475,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Gartner were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 11.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 13.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 81.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $245.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.62 and its 200-day moving average is $354.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.